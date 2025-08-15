NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Richmond

Richmond Raceway is only on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule once this year, something that, aside from 2020's pandemic-restriction-modified calendar, hadn't been true since 1958.

This year's Cook Out 400 is the penultimate race of the regular season. Following this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia short track, only next Saturday night's race at Daytona International Speedway will remain before the four-round, 10-race playoffs are scheduled to begin.

Friday's qualifying session for Saturday night's race at Richmond is set to use the standard short track qualifying format. Each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt, and only the faster of the two laps counts. Those 38 speeds are then simply compiled to determine the full 38-car starting lineup.

There is no second round shootout for the pole position like there was for NASCAR's most recent visit to Richmond last August, and while there are technically still qualifying "groups", those groups mean absolutely nothing other than the qualifying order from No. 1 to No. 38. As such, the are no longer any row-by-row lane designations based on group.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable formula which replaced the old four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Richmond.

NASCAR at Richmond: Full Cook Out 400 starting lineup

1st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

USA Network's live coverage of the Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 16.