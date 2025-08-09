NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Watkins Glen

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is set to conclude with a short track race at Richmond Raceway and a superspeedway race at Daytona International Speedway, but not before the season's fourth road course race (and fifth non-oval race) at Watkins Glen International this weekend.
Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) road course in Watkins Glen, New York, and Saturday's qualifying session is set to use a very simple format.
Drivers are separated into two 20-minute groups, with 20 drivers in each, and at the end of both groups, the results are combined to set the full 40-car starting lineup.
The qualifying groups were determined by the new two-variable metric which NASCAR developed before the 2025 season to replace the older and more complicated four-variable formula which had been used from 2020 to 2024.
A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.
There is no longer a second round pole position shootout, and there are no row-by-row lane designations based on group, since the first group consists of the drivers with higher (worse) metric scores, and the second group consists of the drivers with lower (better) metric scores.
Follow along with our qualifying updates from Watkins Glen.
Full NASCAR starting lineup at Watkins Glen
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
22nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
40th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10.