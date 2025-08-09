NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Watkins Glen

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is set to conclude with a short track race at Richmond Raceway and a superspeedway race at Daytona International Speedway, but not before the season's fourth road course race (and fifth non-oval race) at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) road course in Watkins Glen, New York, and Saturday's qualifying session is set to use a very simple format.

Drivers are separated into two 20-minute groups, with 20 drivers in each, and at the end of both groups, the results are combined to set the full 40-car starting lineup.

The qualifying groups were determined by the new two-variable metric which NASCAR developed before the 2025 season to replace the older and more complicated four-variable formula which had been used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

There is no longer a second round pole position shootout, and there are no row-by-row lane designations based on group, since the first group consists of the drivers with higher (worse) metric scores, and the second group consists of the drivers with lower (better) metric scores.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Watkins Glen.

Full NASCAR starting lineup at Watkins Glen

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25th - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

30th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

40th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!