NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol not being shown live on Fox

Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host this Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race, marking three consecutive weekends of the series visiting venues that are also on the postseason calendar.

It also marks six straight weekends of the Cup Series not being shown live on Fox.

Sunday's Food City 500 is scheduled to be a 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennesse oval, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

After Fox opened up the year airing three consecutive races, four if you include the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Fox Sports 1 has been responsible for live coverage ever since.

Fox's portion of the calendar was dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) for the 2025 season as a part of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, which introduced Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports to the fold with five races each.

And instead of the majority of Fox's races being shown on Fox like they were under the previous agreement, now Fox Sports 1 is responsible for the majority of those events.

After this weekend, NASCAR has off for Easter weekend, but the race at Talladega Superspeedway the following weekend is set to be shown live on Fox. After that, all three races remaining on Fox's portion of the schedule are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are then set to air five races each before NBC takes over for the remainder of the year. NBC's portion also dropped from 20 races to 14, though instead of an even 50-50 split between NBC and USA Network, now NBC itself is only set to air four races, while USA Network is still set to show 10.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 13.