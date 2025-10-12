NASCAR Cup Series set for major broadcast switch after Las Vegas

After today's South Point 400 officially opens up the round of 8 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there will be no more races shown on USA Network this season.

NBC's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, which was reduced from the usual 20 races to 14 as a result of the inclusion of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports in NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, got underway back in early August at Iowa Speedway.

But including today's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval, 10 of the 11 races since the switch from TNT Sports to NBC haven't actually been shown live on NBC; they've instead been shown live on USA Network.

NBC to return after Las Vegas NASCAR race

USA Network, which is actually being spun off from NBC into a new company called Versant, has served as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule since 2022.

NBC Sports Network had held that role through 2021 before it shut down, though it is being revived and might very well be back on the Cup Series calendar at some point down the road.

USA Network kicked off this year's NBC portion with three straight races in August. The first race this season actually shown live on NBC was the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23.

No races have been shown on NBC since, and Sunday's South Point 400 is set to mark the seventh race in a row, all playoff races, on USA Network.

But after this weekend, all remaining Cup Series races this year are set to be shown live on NBC. This includes next Sunday afternoon's race at Talladega Superspeedway, the following weekend's round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway, and then the Championship 4 season finale at Phoenix Raceway in early November.

Tune in to USA Network at 5:30 p.m. ET today for the live broadcast of the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19 for the live broadcast of the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the last few races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs!