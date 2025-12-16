NASCAR Cup Series has six 'new' chartered cars for 2026

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only two of 15 NASCAR Cup Series teams that did not sign the new charter agreement late in the 2024 season, and they proceeded to file an antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning body.

While the sides finally settled out of court, ending a 15-month fiasco that most fans were tired of hearing about, the consensus has been that the teams got what they want, particularly thanks to the influence of Michael Jordan, whereas NASCAR and its executives were the ones left with their tails between their legs.

All things considered, this was always the most likely outcome; it was just a matter of how much time it took, and whether or not the decision was made in or out of court. Fortunately, all parties finally came to their senses, after months and months of seemingly going in circles.

23XI Racing, Front Row get their charter status back

One of the big wins for the teams is that charters have become permanent, and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, which a judge ruled in July would no longer be allowed to use charters as the lawsuit unfolded, have received an undisclosed amount of money after losing a significant amount of revenue during their 16 races operating as non-chartered (open) teams to wrap up the 2025 season.

The future of charters was in question as the sport proceeded with just 30 chartered teams, even as they made an abrupt rule change (to save themselves from embarrassment) to ensure that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports remained locked into every race, despite not receiving the financial benefit of the chartered teams.

But now NASCAR is once again indeed set to have 36 chartered teams in 2026, with the six 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports teams that spent the final three and a half months of the 2025 season as open teams set to regain their charter status.

Those teams include the No. 23, No. 35, and No. 45 23XI Racing teams of Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick, respectively, and the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 Front Row Motorsports teams of Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, and Zane Smith, respectively.

No driver changes are expected at either of these two teams. There had specifically been rumors about Reddick having a contract which required him to compete in a chartered car, but that is obviously no longer an issue.

These six cars have not been chartered cars since the mid-July race at Sonoma Raceway, which was the 20th of 36 points races on the 2025 schedule.

Toyota's 23XI Racing expanded from two to three cars before the 2025 season, and Ford's Front Row Motorsports did the same. Both acquired a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, which shut down after the 2024 campaign.

One other charter went to Trackhouse Racing, which also expanded from two to three cars, and another was retained by Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas for his new Haas Factory Team.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 15 with the 68th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the "Great American Race" from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.