NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar this Sunday afternoon. Its second race is scheduled to take place in mid-October in the round of 8 of the playoffs.

Sunday's race, the Jack Link's 500, is scheduled to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.

The superspeedway qualifying format differs slightly from the qualifying format for non-superspeedway ovals. The drivers are still set to make their qualifying efforts in reverse metric order; there are no groups.

But unlike at non-superspeedway ovals, there is a second round, as we saw a Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway back in February.

The fastest 10 drivers from the first round advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.

NASCAR did introduce a slightly different qualifying metric over the offseason after using a four-variable metric from 2020 to 2024. The new formula is far less complicated and consists of just two variables. A full breakdown can be found here, and the full qualifying order is available here.

Who will take the pole position for Sunday's race? Follow along for live updates.

Talladega Round 1 - Qualifying results

1st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



6th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



14th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



22nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



23rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



24th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



25th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



31st - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet



32nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



37th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Talladega Round 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

1st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

23rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

The Jack Link's 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 27. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!