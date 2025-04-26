NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar this Sunday afternoon. Its second race is scheduled to take place in mid-October in the round of 8 of the playoffs.
Sunday's race, the Jack Link's 500, is scheduled to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.
The superspeedway qualifying format differs slightly from the qualifying format for non-superspeedway ovals. The drivers are still set to make their qualifying efforts in reverse metric order; there are no groups.
But unlike at non-superspeedway ovals, there is a second round, as we saw a Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway back in February.
The fastest 10 drivers from the first round advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
NASCAR did introduce a slightly different qualifying metric over the offseason after using a four-variable metric from 2020 to 2024. The new formula is far less complicated and consists of just two variables. A full breakdown can be found here, and the full qualifying order is available here.
Who will take the pole position for Sunday's race? Follow along for live updates.
Talladega Round 1 - Qualifying results
1st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
23rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
24th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Talladega Round 2 - Qualifying results
1st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Jack Link's 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 27.