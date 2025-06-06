NASCAR Cup Series team not returning after season-best finish

After sitting out for over a month following their failure to qualify for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) have competed on a fairly regular basis as of late.

The team have competed in five of the eight most recent points races, including the last two in a row and three of the last four.

After Josh Bilicki technically scored the team's best result of the season, ironically a 33rd place DNF, in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weekends ago, Chad Finchum matched their actual best finish with a 35th place effort in Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In fact, the team had not actually finished a race since Casey Mears placed 35th in their first official start of the year at Martinsville Speedway back in late March.

But the team will not be returning at Michigan International Speedway.

No open cars competing at Michigan

The entry list for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval features only the 36 chartered entries.

There were two other non-chartered (open) cars that raced at Nashville. NY Racing Team ran the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, and 23XI Racing ran the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim. Both are set to return later this year, but not this weekend.

This weekend marks just the second race of the season to feature no open entries, and with all 36 chartered cars driven by full-time drivers, it marks just the second race in the entire history of the Cup Series not to feature a single part-time driver.

Garage 66 do plan to return later in the year. As of now, they are planning to compete in two more races before the 2025 season concludes, though that schedule is extremely likely to expand. Bilicki is currently set to compete in the race at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6 and the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 8 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.