NASCAR Cup Series at Texas qualifying, full starting lineup

Texas Motor Speedway used to have two dates on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule each year, but that changed in 2021, when one of its two points races was exchanged for the exhibition All-Star Race. It changed again in 2023, when it lost the All-Star Race, and it has hosted just one race each season ever since.

Sunday's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.

Saturday's qualifying session is set to utilize the typical qualifying format used on all non-superspeedways (and non-road/street courses). Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in the single-car session, and speeds from those laps are set to determine the entire starting lineup; there is no longer a round two shootout for the pole position.

Drivers are set to qualify in reverse metric order, and NASCAR has started using a different (and less complicated) metric since the series' most recent trip to Texas back in April 2024. NASCAR now uses a two-variable metric, rather than the four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of that formula is available here.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Full Wurth 400 starting lineup

This starting lineup is not official until all 38 drivers are listed.

The Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!