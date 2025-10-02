NASCAR Cup team out after 34th place finish at Kansas

NY Racing Team made their 13th appearance (12th start) of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in this past Sunday afternoon's playoff race at Kansas Speedway, and for the ninth time this year, it was series veteran J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet.

Prior to Sunday, Yeley's most recent start had come in the regular season race at Watkins Glen International in mid-August, so Sunday's start ended what was tied for his season-long absence.

Additionally, the team had not competed since the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway in late August, when Derek Kraus drove the No. 44 car for the first time this year, so their appearance ended what was also tied for their season-long absence.

J.J. Yeley, NY Racing Team out at the Charlotte Roval

Yeley finished Sunday's race in 34th place, which matched his best finish since his season-high 32nd place result at Talladega Superspeedway in late April. But the team will not be back for this Sunday afternoon's round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

At Kansas Speedway, NY Racing Team were the only part-time team on the entry list. This Sunday, MBM Motorsports (Garage 66) have effectively taken their place, as Josh Bilicki is set to drive the No. 66 Ford for the first time since the Watkins Glen race. Garage 66 most recently competed at Bristol Motor Speedway three weekends ago, when Chad Finchum drove the No. 66 car.

The No. 66 entry is the only part-time car on the entry list for Sunday's 109-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina layout, so it is locked into the race.

As of now, NY Racing Team do not plan to return until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in early November, when Yeley is set to compete at his home race track, but given the fact that the team have largely operated on a week-to-week basis this year, that could very well change between now and then, and they could very well be back sooner.

The Bank of America Roval 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Charlotte Roval starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.