NASCAR Cup team changes drivers following worst finish of 2025

Even when compared to their three full seasons of NASCAR Cup Series competition from 2021 to 2023, the 2025 season has been arguably the best season in Live Fast Motorsports history, and a lot of that has to do with their recent string of strong results.

Team co-owner B.J. McLeod delivered the team a 16th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late June, marking the third-best finish in the team's five-year history, and Katherine Legge backed that up with a 19th place effort on the streets of Chicago.

It marked the team's first-ever instance of back-to-back top 20 finishes, and Legge's 19th result was their best ever finish in a non-oval race. Additionally, she did so after many picked her to miss the race entirely, since that race produced the first non-Daytona 500 DNQ since 2018.

Legge also finished in 17th place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after starting in 38th place, marking the team's best ever finish in a non-drafting/superspeedway race.

The team's most recent appearance came at Watkins Glen International two weekends ago, when Legge appeared to be on for another top 20 result before ultimately finishing 36th, which was the team's worst finish in nine starts this year.

They did not compete at Richmond Raceway this past weekend. The initial plan was for Legge to drive the No. 78 car in this race, but that changed when NASCAR allowed her to run the Brickyard 400 at Indy.

Live Fast Motorsports change drivers for Daytona

The team are, however, set to return for this Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, but with McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet.

The best two finishes in team history both came at Daytona with McLeod in the No. 78 car. He finished in ninth place in the summer Daytona race in 2021 and seventh in the summer Daytona race in 2022, so he will be looking to produce a similar result and keep the team's recent momentum going.

Never before in team history have they recorded more than three top 20 finishes in a single season, but McLeod could change that this weekend.

The No. 78 Chevrolet is one of four part-time non-chartered (open) cars set to compete this weekend, so it is locked into the race. The other three are the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford. Set to drive those cars are Austin Hill, Joey Gase, and Casey Mears, respectively.

Beyond Saturday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, McLeod is scheduled to compete in the October playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, and Legge is scheduled to compete in the playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval two weekends prior.

