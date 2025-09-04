NASCAR Cup team, driver out at Gateway after best finish in four years

Josh Bilicki was initially set to make his team-leading sixth start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Garage 66's 12th appearance of the year at Darlington Raceway this past Sunday night, but a late change to the entry list saw Timmy Hill take over behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Hill had not competed in a Cup Series race since last year's Southern 500, and he was forced out of that race with a steering issue. On Sunday, he drove the No. 66 car to a 35th place finish, which was his best result since he finished in 27th for the team at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2021.

But neither Hill nor Garage 66 will compete in this coming Sunday afternoon's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports), Timmy Hill out at Gateway

As of now, the Carl Long-owned team have no plans to return to the Cup Series later this year, but that will likely change. Including exhibition races and their Daytona 500 DNQ, they have made a total of 15 appearances this season, and their goal coming into the year was 20.

They have generally operated on a week-to-week basis throughout 2025, so don't be surprised to see them add a few starts between now and the end of the season in November at Phoenix Raceway.

As far as actual non-DNQ points-paying Cup Series races go, the No. 66 entry has also been driven by Casey Mears (two starts), Chad Finchum (two), David Starr (one), and Joey Gase (one).

As far as other part-time non-chartered (open) entries go, there are none on the entry list this weekend for just the third time all year. NY Racing Team fielded the No. 44 Chevrolet for Derek Kraus at Darlington, but they are not competing at Gateway and currently have no plans to return until the season finale (though that will also likely change).

USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 7. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!