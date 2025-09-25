NY Racing Team have been among a handful of NASCAR Cup Series teams that have competed off and on throughout the 2025 season. So far this year, they've made 12 appearances and started 11 races, with the lone DNQ coming ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February.

The team have not gone more than three consecutive race weekends without making a start this year, and after missing the playoff races at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, that trend is set to continue at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 44 Chevrolet is back on the entry list for this Sunday's 267-lap Hollywood Casino 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, but not with the same driver who made the team's most recent start at Darlington Raceway in late August.

J.J. Yeley back at NY Racing Team for Kansas playoff race

J.J. Yeley leads the team in starts this year with seven, but he hasn't competed since the race at Watkins Glen International seven weeks ago, matching his season-long absence.

Joey Gase returned to the team for the first time since the August 2024 race at Daytona to compete in the regular season finale at Daytona, and it was Derek Kraus who made his second start of the year to open up the playoffs at Darlington.

Yeley is set to return this weekend at Kansas. The team did not compete at Kansas back in May, but Yeley did compete there back in September 2024, when he was forced out of the race with an electrical issue.

Yeley's best finish this season is a 32nd place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April. The team's best is Gase's 28th place effort at Daytona.

As of now, the team have no plans to return until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, when Yeley is set to compete in his home race. However, that is likely to change, given how the team have operated on a week-to-week basis throughout the 2025 season.

The No. 44 car is the one and only part-time car on the entry list this weekend, just one week after there were none at New Hampshire.

The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be shown live on USA Network from Kansas Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 28. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any NASCAR Cup Series playoff action the rest of the season!