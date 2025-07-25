NASCAR Cup team set for Brickyard 400 return after best finish in five years

After missing most of the 2022 season and skipping the 2023 season entirely, MBM Motorsports, now known in the NASCAR Cup Series as Garage 66, have been back to competing part-time at NASCAR's top level since the 2024 season began.

They most recently entered the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki at the Chicago Street Course, and with 41 cars on the entry list for the first non-Daytona 500 race since 2018, Bilicki was a popular pick among fans to miss the race. After all, in that 2018 race at Texas Motor Speedway, it was MBM Motorsports and Timmy Hill who were sent packing.

But Bilicki proved everybody wrong, and he ran well enough in the race itself to score his best finish since 2022 and the team's best finish since 2020.

He finished in 21st place, a result he had not matched since the August 2022 race at Michigan International Speedway and one he had not eclipsed since the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March of that year. As for Garage 66, they had not finished as high as 21st since Hill finished in 15th at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2020.

MBM Motorsports, Josh Bilicki set to return

The team did not return for the following weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway or this past weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway, but they are set to return this weekend for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This is a race in which they have historically run well, highlighted by their best ever finish of 14th from Hill in 2017. And unlike in Chicago, they are indeed locked into this Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, as there are only three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list, excluding the six 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports entries.

The other two open cars are the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Jesse Love, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Katherine Legge.

Sunday's race is set to mark Garage 66's eighth start in nine races this year, as they failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500.

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 27.