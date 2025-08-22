NASCAR at Daytona: Full qualifying order confirmed after 5 lineup changes

Daytona International Speedway started the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season back in February with the Daytona 500, and it is set to bring an end to the regular season this Saturday night with the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Saturday's race is scheduled to be a 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and it is set to determine which two drivers are set to join the 14 already locked into the four-round, 10-race playoffs.

There have been a total of five driver lineup changes since this past weekend's race at Richmond Raceway, all among non-chartered (open) entries. This week's entry list is full but not overflowing, meaning that all 40 drivers on it are set to qualify for the race.

The qualifying order for Friday's qualifying session was determined by the new two-variable metric which NASCAR introduced over the offseason to replace the more complicated four-variable formula that had been utilized since 2020.

A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.

There are no qualifying groups this weekend, but because Daytona is a superspeedway, a two-round qualifying format is set to be used. Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in the opening round, and the fastest 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round to battle for the pole position.

Here's a look at the order for the 40-car opening round of qualifying.

Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Daytona

1 - Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

3 - B.J McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

7 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

11 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

13 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

18 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

32 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

37 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

38 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

39 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

40 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

