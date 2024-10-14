NASCAR decision keeps 10-year streak alive (after it apparently ended)
By Asher Fair
The battle for the eighth and final spot in the round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was ultimately won by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick over Team Penske's Joey Logano on Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
But after Reddick rallied to take the spot, Logano advanced to the round of 8 anyway, as Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman was disqualified from the race. His No. 48 Chevrolet did not meet the minimum weight requirements, and as a result, Bowman lost enough points with the disqualification to drop below both Reddick and Logano in the round of 12 standings.
As a result, Logano has a chance to keep an incredible streak alive.
The modern elimination postseason format was introduced in 2014, and Logano has advanced to the Championship 4 on five occasions. He has only done so in even-numbered years, and he has done so in every even-numbered year. He won the championships in both 2018 and 2022.
By his standards, Logano has had a down year in 2024, even with two wins.
He finished the regular season in 15th place in the point standings, but had he not won a five-overtime race at Nashville Superspeedway in late June, he would not have gotten into the playoffs, as three winless drivers ahead of him in points ultimately missed out on the 16-driver postseason field because of how many different regular season winners there were.
Even now, despite a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier in the postseason, Logano is still down in 15th place in total points scored this year. The other seven round of 8 drivers are all in the top seven, and it would have been a top eight sweep of the semifinal round had Bowman not been disqualified.
Logano's top five total is his worst since 2012, his top 10 total is his worst since 2011, his laps led total is his worst since 2012, and his average finish is his worst since 2011.
He arrived at Team Penske in 2013, so you have to go back to his Joe Gibbs Racing days to find totals this low.
Yet here we are, in mid-October of another even-numbered season, and Logano effectively has a 50/50 chance to make it six for six in terms of advancing to the Championship 4 every other year since the current playoff format was introduced.
In what has, by most major metrics, been his worst season with Roger Penske's team, he has three weeks to earn the right to compete for a championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
Of course, it is worth mentioning that Hendrick Motorsports could still appeal Bowman's penalty.
