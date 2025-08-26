NASCAR dodges major bullet as corporate greed hits wild new level

Fox channels are reportedly at risk of being removed from YouTube TV if the two companies don’t reach a deal by Wednesday, August 27. As of now, the two sides are said to be far apart, with YouTube unwilling to give Fox the payments they want to move forward.

This is bad news for IndyCar, as the 2025 season finale, which is also the oval championship decider between Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward, is set to air on Fox from Nashville Superspedway this coming Sunday, August 31.

Fortunately, the overall series title has already been sewn up by Palou for the fourth time in five years.

But for NASCAR, they dodged a bullet here.

Fox's portion of the 2025 Cup Series broadcast schedule started in early February with the exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, and it concluded in mid-May with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Following five-race stints from Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, the two newcomers as a part of the new seven-year $7.7 billion media rights deal which was placed into effect before the 2025 season, NBC has since taken over, and all remaining races this year are set to be shown live on either NBC or USA Network.

Unfortunately, however, Truck Series races are all still set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 for the remainder of the season.

As for the YouTube/Fox frustration, it gets even better.

To add to the sheer corporate greed on display from both companies, YouTube is set to give its members a whopping $10 credit if Fox and its networks are removed for an extended period of time (specifics TBD).

"If we can't reach an agreement and Fox content becomes unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer our YouTube TV subscribers an Oreo cookie." https://t.co/ov0hYIa04r — Beyond the Flag (@Beyond_The_Flag) August 26, 2025

It was noted that users would still be able to watch Fox content, but they would need to sign up for Fox One, Fox’s streaming service, for $19.99 per month.

The tone deafness of the $10 credit claim was met with nothing but criticism online, as you might expect for a company already charging $82.99 per month for a base package that many will most assuredly be tempted to cancel following the removal of several big-time channels, especially ahead of football season.

Fox, Fox News, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, and Fox Business Network would be among the big names affected should the removal take place on Wednesday as many expect.

