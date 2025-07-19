NASCAR at Dover: Full qualifying order confirmed after 2 lineup changes

Dover Motor Speedway's annual NASCAR Cup Series race was moved back from April to July for this year, and that race, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

This race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware, and yes, Dover is still considered a short track, at least for the purposes of qualifying.

As a result, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt on Saturday afternoon, rather than a single-lap attempt, for Sunday afternoon's race.

The qualifying order was determined by a new two-variable metric, which was introduced before the 2025 season started after the four-variable metric, which was used from 2020 to 2024, was retired. The two-variable formula has never before been used at Dover.

A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.

There is no longer a second round of qualifying, and while there are still technically qualifying "groups", those groups mean nothing in terms of row-by-row lane designations like they once did. All drivers' speeds are simply stacked up against one another to set the full starting lineup.

Average speed is also irrelevant; the faster of each driver's two lap times counts, with the slower effectively being wiped away.

Here's a look at Saturday's qualifying order after two lineup changes were made following last weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Dover

Group 1

1 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



2 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



3 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



4 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



7 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



8 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



10 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



11 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



12 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



13 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



14 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



15 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



17 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



18 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

20 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



21 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



22 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



23 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



24 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



25 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



26 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



27 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



28 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



29 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



30 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



31 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



34 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



35 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



36 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



37 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sunday afternoon's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.