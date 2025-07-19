Beyond the Flag
NASCAR at Dover: Full qualifying order confirmed after 2 lineup changes

Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race much later than usual this year.
Dover Motor Speedway's annual NASCAR Cup Series race was moved back from April to July for this year, and that race, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

This race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware, and yes, Dover is still considered a short track, at least for the purposes of qualifying.

As a result, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt on Saturday afternoon, rather than a single-lap attempt, for Sunday afternoon's race.

The qualifying order was determined by a new two-variable metric, which was introduced before the 2025 season started after the four-variable metric, which was used from 2020 to 2024, was retired. The two-variable formula has never before been used at Dover.

A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.

There is no longer a second round of qualifying, and while there are still technically qualifying "groups", those groups mean nothing in terms of row-by-row lane designations like they once did. All drivers' speeds are simply stacked up against one another to set the full starting lineup.

Average speed is also irrelevant; the faster of each driver's two lap times counts, with the slower effectively being wiped away.

Here's a look at Saturday's qualifying order after two lineup changes were made following last weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Dover

Group 1

1 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

3 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

4 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

7 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

10 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

13 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

17 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

20 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

27 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

28 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

31 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

35 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sunday afternoon's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

