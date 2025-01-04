NASCAR driver announcement left one car with no number for 2025
By Asher Fair
Front Row Motorsports made the long-awaited announcement that Zane Smith is indeed set to join their NASCAR Cup Series team for the 2025 season.
The 25-year-old Huntington Beach, California native won the 2022 Truck Series championship with the organization, but he left the team after the 2023 season to join Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series for 2024.
Early in the 2024 season, it was confirmed that 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell would be moving on from Front Row Motorsports after seven seasons and replacing Smith behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports, leaving Smith in need of a new ride after just one year at the Cup level.
Todd Gilliland, who has been with Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series since 2022, had driven the No. 38 Ford, but with McDowell's departure, he was moved to the No. 34 Ford, which is the team's de facto "lead car", for the 2025 season.
Front Row Motorsports still needed third car number
The team did not confirm a car number when they announced that former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson would be joining the team for the 2025 season, but they did announce one for Smith.
Smith is set to drive the No. 38 Ford in 2025, which is not much of a surprise after he used that number with the team during the 2022 and 2023 Truck Series seasons.
Confirmation of Gragson's car number came shortly thereafter, with the team confirming that he is set to use the No. 4 in 2025. The No. 4 had been used by Stewart-Haas Racing before they shut down, though Gragson used the No. 10 during his season at the team. The No. 10 had already gone to Kaulig Racing for 2025, and Ty Dillon is set to drive the No. 31-turned-No. 10 Chevrolet.
The No. 36 had been considered the most likely option for Gragson's entry, given the fact that the team have used that number when they have added a third car for select races in recent seasons. But they opted to go with the No. 4 instead.
It is also worth pointing out that Front Row Motorsports have also expanded their Truck Series operation from one truck to two for the 2025 season. Layne Riggs is set to continue in the No. 38 Ford, while a number has also not yet been announced for Chandler Smith's entry. The No. 36 – or No. 34 – would make sense here as well. The No. 4 is set to be used by Hettinger Racing on a part-time basis.
Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to open up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.