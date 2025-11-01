In late September, it was announced that Carson Kvapil would not be back full-time behind the wheel of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (currently Xfinity Series) season.

Connor Zilisch, who currently drives the team's No. 88 Chevrolet and is set to move to Trackhouse Racing full-time in the Cup Series next year as the replacement for the Spire Motorsports-bound Daniel Suarez, is set to share the No. 1 car with Zilisch next year, with Rodney Childers coming in to serve as the crew chief.

With a series-high 10 wins this season, Zilisch has basically been a Championship 4 lock throughout the entire playoffs, so it's no surprise to see him now set to compete for a championship this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

But since the announcement of an effective demotion for Kvapil, the 22-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina native has turned it up a notch as well.

While he still hasn't yet won an Xfinity Series, Kvapil has worked his way to the Championship 4 as well, joining Zilisch, teammate and reigning champion Justin Allgaier, and Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love in the winner-take-all single-race round this weekend.

That performance effectively has effectively given him a chance to win a championship immediately after losing his ride.

However, a new development has emerged in the Kvapil-JR Motorsports for 2026.

Carson Kvapil returning full-time after all

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has confirmed that Kvapil is indeed set to return to the team full-time in 2026, even though he won't spend the entire 33-race schedule behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet.

As for the rest of the team's 2026 lineup, Allgaier is set to return for another year behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet and Sammy Smith is set to return for another year behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet.

Though the specifics of Kvapil's full schedule have not yet been confirmed, it's expected that he will spend at least some time behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet. Current Spire Motorsports Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth has been confirmed as one of the part-time drivers of that car.

The team have not yet announced any drivers for the No. 9 Chevrolet, which has only run a partial schedule in 2025, but this entry could also be an option for Kvapil's races whenever he isn't in the No. 1 car. He could also round out his schedule with another team.

