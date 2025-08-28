NASCAR driver lands surprise reunion after mid-season firing

Ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway earlier this month, Kaulig Racing officially cut ties with Josh Williams, who had driven the No. 11 Chevrolet full-time since the 2024 season began.

Williams had struggled, particularly compared to his teammates, during his year-and-a-half with Matt Kaulig's program, and the writing was on the wall. The three Spire Motorsports Cup drivers, Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell, and Justin Haley, have each driven the No. 11 car in one race since his firing, and Will Brown is set to drive it at Portland International Raceway this weekend.

The 32-year-old Port Charlotte, Florida native was able to land a new part-time ride with Alpha Prime Racing, which kicked off this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Josh Williams set for surprising reunion

But before he is set to return to the No. 45 Chevrolet for the early October playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, he is set to reunite with one of his former teams.

Williams competed part-time for DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2018 before running the full schedule for the team from 2019 to 2021 and then again in 2023. He is set to return to the team, which now have a partnership with Jesse Iwuji, for this weekend's Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

Though no further races have been confirmed for Williams with his former team for the rest of the 2025 season, this deal means that he is currently slated to run four more events before the season concludes, as he is also set to run the playoff races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway for Alpha Prime Racing.

Williams finished in 16th place at Portland for DGM Racing in 2023 and seventh at the track for Kaulig Racing in 2024, tying his second-best finish for the team.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Portland International Raceway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 30. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss any of the action!