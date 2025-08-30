NASCAR driver out after last week's Daytona withdrawal

Logan Bearden made his first start of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing at Nashville Superspeedway in late May, and he went on to compete for Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen at Pocono Raceway in June before returning to SS-Green Light Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

The initial plan was for the 29-year-old Leander, Texas native to compete in this past weekend's race at Daytona International Speedway for Mike Harmon Racing, the team for which he drove for the first time at Martinsville Speedway late last season. However, the No. 74 Chevrolet was withdrawn from the Wawa 250 entry list late, and Bearden did not compete.

And he will not compete this weekend at Portland International Raceway, either.

Logan Bearden not returning after late Daytona withdrawal

As of now, Bearden does not have any more confirmed starts lined up for the remainder of the 2025 season, and Mike Harmon Racing have also not confirmed plans to bring back the No. 74 Chevrolet at any point before the season concludes.

Dawson Cram leads all drivers with 11 appearances behind the wheel of the No. 74 Chevrolet this year, though six of those appearances resulted in DNQs. Carson Ware is the only other driver to drive the No. 74 car this year, though he too failed to qualify once.

Bearden's withdrawal at Daytona was also not the team's first withdrawal of the year, as they withdrew the No. 74 car from the April race at Bristol Motor Speedway when Cram was scheduled to drive it. Including that withdrawal, Cram had seven consecutive appearances in which he did not actually start a race. He owns the team's best finish of the year, 31st place, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

