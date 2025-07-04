NASCAR driver out after long-awaited Cup return, but major announcement looms

Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch made his third career NASCAR Cup Series start, all this season, in this past Saturday night's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he finished in a career-high 11th place, up 12 spots from his previous top finish in late May's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Zilisch has since become the major focus of silly season this week, as Trackhouse Racing confirmed the long-anticipated news that Daniel Suarez will not be back for what would have been a sixth straight year with the team behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet in 2026.

While the Justin Marks-owned team stopped shy of confirming his replacement, NASCAR fans know that Zilisch is practically a shoo-in for the ride.

Connor Zilisch announcement looms, but not at Chicago

But right now, however, his focus is on the Xfinity Series, as he will not be back for Sunday's Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course.

The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native has established himself as an Xfinity Series championship contender in what will likely be his lone full season competing for JR Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet at NASCAR's second highest level.

Zilisch, who won in his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International last year, recently got his first career oval win at Pocono Raceway. He also won at Circuit of the Americas earlier in the year.

Zilisch has just one more Cup Series start lined up for the remainder of the 2025 season as of now, though that could change, especially if his full-time move to Cup is confirmed in the near future. He is set to compete in the race at Watkins Glen on Sunday, August 10.

The Chicago Street Course is scheduled to host the Grant Park 165 this Sunday, July 6, with live coverage set to be provided by TNT Sports beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.