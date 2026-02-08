NASCAR driver out after winning the 2025 championship?

Aric Almirola just hasn't been able to stay away from NASCAR since announcing in early 2022 that he'd be retiring once the season ended. First and foremost, he ended up coming back to the Cup Series for a sixth year with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023 after all.

Then he ended up making a return to the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing, the team with which he debuted back in 2005, in 2024.

He hit the ground running and won three races in 2024, and he returned in a similar part-time capacity in 2025, winning three more races behind the wheel of the team's "star car", the No. 19 Toyota.

Almirola was the primary driver of the No. 19 car in 2025, driving in 17 of 33 races, and although the car's roster also consists of full-time Cup drivers Christopher Bell, Riley Herbst, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs, Almirola was the only driver to find victory lane in that particular entry.

He got the team into the owner playoffs, even though he was personally not eligible for the driver playoffs as a part-time competitor, and his playoff victories at Bristol Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway propelled the team to the owner Championship 4.

I am so incredibly grateful God has orchestrated the most unbelievable things this year to have us in a position to try again for an owners championship. Win or lose Saturday night I know God has me right where he wants me because there is no other explanation. I’m ready! pic.twitter.com/L25vClYkS3 — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) October 30, 2025

Though it was Jesse Love who won the Xfinity Series champion, Love's No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team was not in the owner Championship 4, so Almirola's runner-up finish in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway was enough to deliver the team the owner championship.

However, Almirola is not currently listed on the team's roster for 2026.

All three of the team's full-time drivers from 2025 are set to return, with William Sawalich and Taylor Gray each set to be back for their second seasons behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota and the No. 54 Toyota, respectively, while veteran Brandon Jones is set to be back for his second straight season in the No. 20 Toyota and seventh overall with the organization.

But the No. 19 Toyota is set to be driven full-time by Brent Crews this year, at least after his 18th birthday on Monday, March 30.

The fact that Crews is only 17 years old means that he will need a replacement driver for the races early in the season at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Darlington Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing have announced that Gio Ruggiero, who is set to compete full-time for TRICON Garage in the Truck Series for the second consecutive season, is set to drive the No. 19 Toyota at Daytona and Atlanta, leaving the car without a driver for the March races at Las Vegas and Darlington.

Given Almirola's victory at Las Vegas in 2025 and his fifth place finish at Darlington in 2024, it would be hard to go wrong by picking him for either one of these two races, an option which would still appear to be on the table. But as of now, the driver who delivered Joe Gibbs Racing a championship just three months ago is not on their 2026 roster.

