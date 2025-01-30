NASCAR elects against major rule change for the 2025 season
By Logan Ploder
Few things in NASCAR stir up a more controversial debate than the playoff system. Since the inception of the "Chase for the Cup" in 2004, NASCAR's points structure has taken on many different forms.
First, the top 10 drivers in the standings had their points reset for the final 10 races of the season, and the highest scorer from that point onwards was crowned champion. Then, the "wild card" spots were added, which saw the two drivers with the most wins from 11th to 20th place in points also qualify for the Chase.
In 2014, the "win and you're in" elimination bracket format was introduced, with 16 drivers qualifying for the postseason. Four drivers are eliminated every three races, before four drivers have a one-race, winner-take-all showdown for the title. This format, with a "playoff points" system added due to the introduction of stage racing in 2017, still remains.
All of the postseason points formats have generated some level of criticism and dislike from drivers, teams, and fans. However, the current format is by far the most controversial. Many feel it is a luck-based system that, more often than not, awards "undeserving" champions, given the amount of emphasis placed on winning, regardless of who it is.
The outrage from fans was as loud as ever this past offseason, after Joey Logano clinched his third Cup Series title. Logano, who only made the playoffs because of his win in a five-overtime finish at Nashville Superspeedway, also only qualified for the round of 8 because of Alex Bowman's disqualification at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
His top five total, top 10 total, and average finish were all by far the lowest by any champion in series history, so you can understand why, rightly or wrongly, fans are now labelling championships as illegitimate and meaningless.
Despite all the criticism, NASCAR has opted to stick with the current format for a 12th season in 2025.
NASCAR as a company has almost never been one to criticize itself, or walk back on decisions, so it was fully expected that little to nothing would be done, even amid all the scrutiny.
In the days leading up to Logano clinching his controversial title last season, NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell mentioned that there could be tweaks coming to the format should they see fit, saying they will "absolutely look at what form the playoffs take in the offseason," but that the playoffs are here to stay.
Despite that claim, NASCAR announced on Monday that the current format will not be receiving any changes for the upcoming 2025 season.
John Probst, NASCAR senior executive vice president and chief racing development officer, stated to reporters that things such as Ryan Blaney going from 10th to first place in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway, and Tyler Reddick's brilliant last lap pass for the win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, both to advance to the Championship 4, are examples of what the playoffs can create and provide.
"Could we have adjusted a little thing here or there (with the playoffs)? Maybe, but I don’t think we want to get into habit of making small little tweaks every season to the playoffs."- John Probst
While no changes will be made to the playoff system itself, there were some changes made to things relating to the playoffs a few weeks ago that could alter how things play out in 2025.
One change related to the playoff waiver. Starting in 2025, any driver who is suspended or skips a race for an unapproved reason, such as Kyle Larson's Memorial Day Double debacle from last year, will lose all their playoff points, as well as their eligibility to earn further playoff points for that season.
Also included in the rule changes were increased penalties for any driver, team, or manufacturer deemed to have artificially altered or manipulated the results of a race, following the controversies at Martinsville this past season. Anyone found to be guilty of this could be subjected to a loss of points, wind tunnel hours, RCFD runs, member ejection, and/or suspension.
However, NASCAR has not ruled out making further tweaks to the format for 2026 or beyond.
Many fans will be unhappy with the fact that the format is staying the same for another year. But given the fact that there are set to be cars on track this coming weekend for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, before the season officially kicks off with the Daytona 500 two weeks later, any changes would have been on very short notice and thus shouldn't have been expected.
If you're a playoff hater, you may have something to look forward to for next season, though. In that same media conference, Probst also noted that NASCAR is looking at potential changes to its system and could implement anything they see fit for the start of 2026.
"Throughout the course of this year, we will get a working group together with some media folks, OEMs, Goodyear, drivers... We look at that as a workstream for a group of our stakeholders this year, to look at it holistically... We just didn't get to a point where we felt like we have to do it. But we hear the fans loud and clear and are looking at it actively."- John Probst
Of course, any change, or lack of change, to anything in NASCAR will inevitably spark a debate. While those who despise the current point structure are undoubtedly on the louder side of the argument, there are many people, particularly of the younger, newer, and more casual audiences, who like the way it is now. They like the chaos, the drama, the unpredictability, and the idea that no one is safe.
It's also important to note that new broadcast partners Amazon Prime Video, TNT, and the CW Network, alongside existing partners FOX and NBC, will have a big influence on what is ultimately decided. Who knows? The three new partners may have entered because of the entertainment value that the playoff format brings. If that's the case, they will certainly not be signing off on a big change in that regard.
Regardless of what side of the argument you sit on, it's nice to see that NASCAR is listening to criticism from its most important customers: the fans. While nothing is guaranteed, it will be a massive topic of discussion throughout 2025 until something, or indeed nothing, is changed.