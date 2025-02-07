NASCAR fails to replace major sponsor after surprise departure

GEICO ended its deal as one of the four Premier Partners of the NASCAR Cup Series following the 2024 season, the fifth season since NASCAR moved away from a title sponsorship model for the Cup Series, and will no longer be involved with NASCAR in 2025.

The insurance company's departure leaves NASCAR with only Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch's Busch Light, and Comcast's Xfinity brand as Premier Partners for the 2025 season.

Coca-Cola is the Official Fan Refreshment, Busch Light is the Official Beer, and Xfinity is the Official Cable Service Provider. All three have been Premier Partners since the current sponsorship model was introduced in 2020.

The search for a new Premier Partner to replace GEICO actually began well before GEICO's departure was confirmed back in September, as NASCAR wanted to be proactive in case one of the four original partners decided not to renew their deal. But there is no replacement for 2025.

GEICO out, no replacement confirmed

GEICO's involvement in NASCAR extends much farther back than the introduction of the current sponsorship model in 2020.

Its affiliation with the sport goes back to 2009, when it signed on to be the primary sponsor of Germain Racing's No. 13 Chevrolet. Germain Racing shut down after the 2020 season and sold their charter to the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, which debuted in 2021.

The former Official Insurance Partner of NASCAR also served as the title sponsor of the spring Talladega Superspeedway race, the GEICO 500, from 2015 to 2024, after it debuted as the title sponsor of the track's fall race in 2014.

Additionally, it served as the title sponsor of the GEICO Restart Zone from 2016 to 2024. That deal, which initially included only select tracks, was later expanded to cover the full schedule.

In addition to there no longer being a fourth Premier Partner, NASCAR is now without an Official Insurance Partner of NASCAR as well.

