NASCAR fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Daytona 500 uncertainty

For the fourth time in the last six years, rain impacted the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway this past Sunday afternoon.

Like in 2021, the race was started, and a few laps were run before it was halted until later in the evening. The majority of the 201-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florirda oval was run under the lights.

Given the weather forecast leading up to the event, it became relatively obvious that rain would alter the schedule in some way, shape, or form, and that it did. Fortunately for fans, the "Great American Race" was not fully postponed for the second year in a row.

But after a weekend filled with uncertainty and subpar weather forecasts, fans can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of this Sunday afternoon's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta

According to The Weather Channel, there is just a 4% chance of rain on Sunday afternoon in Hampton, Georgia, meaning that the 260-lap Ambetter Health 400 should be able to run as planned at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked oval.

There is only a 1% chance of rain on Friday and a 3% chance on Saturday as well, so the entire race weekend, which is set to include the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series well, should be able to run without weather interference.

It may be a little bit chilly, with a Sunday high of only 57 degrees and a slight breeze, but that is to be expected in February. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.

The Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had a chance to do so!