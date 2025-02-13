NASCAR fans get bad news with Daytona 500 weather update

Good news for NASCAR fans: there is now no more than a 24% chance of precipitation on any day from Thursday to Saturday, according to The Weather Channel.

This means that Thursday night's Duel at Daytona, plus Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series race and Saturday's ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races, should hopefully run as planned.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt; we're talking about the weather in Daytona Beach, Florida. There could be a 15% chance of rain while you're out standing in the middle of a thunderstorm, and your local weather apps would still insist on sunny skies.

And of course, other weather apps, such as AccuWeather, are showing higher chances for rain than The Weather Channel is. So don't rule anything out.

Nevertheless, that much is indeed good news. The bad news, however, is unfortunately just that: bad news.

Per The Weather Channel, there is now a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon, and there are calls for winds of over 40 miles per hour. And compared to AccuWeather's forecast, this is actually optimistic.

AccuWeather is calling for an 88% chance of a thunderstorm, and they have even explicitly stated that "a delay or postponement of the race due to rain cannot be ruled out".

That much is implied when you're talking about Florida weather, even in February, and postponements and/or delays are not uncommon when it comes to the "Great American Race".

In the last five years alone, only two Daytona 500s have run as planned. In 2020, the race was started on Sunday, stopped, and finished on Monday night. In 2021, the race was delayed until late Sunday night and did not finish until early Monday morning.

And then last year, the race was fully postponed from Sunday to Monday, Surprisingly, that marked only the second ever full postponement of the race in its 66-year history. The first happened in 2012.

As of now, plan on tuning in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the 67th annual Daytona 500, but stay tuned for updates.