NASCAR fans relieved as Toni Breidinger rumor gets shut down

Kaulig Racing's first-ever move to the Truck Series in partnership with Ram Trucks to form a massive five-truck team, while pausing their Xfinity/O'Reilly Auto Parts Series program for the 2026 season, naturally resulted in all kinds of rumors regarding who could occupy their five trucks.

One truck is set to be run as a "Free Agent Program", with three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart already confirmed to be set to open up the year in that entry at Daytona International Speedway. Confirmed full-time drivers include Justin Haley, Daniel Dye, and Brenden Queen, leaving one vacant seat.

One name that had been rumored for that seat, even going back to the days immediately after the new team was announced, was Cleetus McFarland. Another more recent addition to the rumor mill? Toni Breidinger.

Toni Breidinger rumor raises eyebrows

Given how recent trends seem to favor money over talent, with a notable example being McAnally-Hilgemann Racing signing Kris Wright, it almost felt like Breidinger was the "perfect" fit for Kaulig Racing's fourth truck.

Sure, her results have been terrible, but she brings significant sponsorship, and she is responsible for several companies being involved in NASCAR that would not otherwise be involved in it. Don't hate the player; hate the game.

Hate the fact that the almighty dollar seems to mean more than the apparently-not-so-almighty ability to drive a race car.

Still, the fact that a ride with a championship-caliber organization could go to Breidinger right off the bat was a frustration point of many, especially with so much other talent available.

Breidinger spent the 2025 season, her first full season in the Truck Series, with Tricon Garage. She scored two top 20 finishes all year and finished 23rd in the point standings, last among full-time drivers. The next closest full-time driver to her in the standings, Spencer Boyd in 21st, recorded 11 top 20 finishes, including two in the first two races of the year alone.

For the same team, Corey Heim, who himself is still without a ride for 2026, won 12 races and the championship. Rookie Gio Ruggiero won a race and had six other top four finishes. Tanner Gray scored six top eight finishes, including three in the top five. Breidinger's best finish was 18th.

Breidinger didn't win a single race in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, or ARCA Menards Series West over the course of five seasons leading up to her debut as a full-time Truck Series driver. In her two full-time ARCA Menards Series, she didn't score a single top five finish (though she did have four as a part-time driver in 2023, ironically).

Breidinger is indeed set to return to the Truck Series in 2026, but with a different team, and not in a full-time capacity.

Toni Breidinger returns, but not with Kaulig Racing

The 26-year-old San Francisco, California native is set to drive for Rackley WAR in eight races on the 25-race 2026 schedule, starting with the season opener at Daytona on Friday, February 13. She is set to be sponsored by Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco.

Her schedule is also set to includes races at Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

It marks a switch from Toyota to Chevrolet for Breidinger, who has not driven for Chevrolet since the early portion of the 2021 ARCA season when she was with Young's Motorsports. She has never driven a Chevrolet at the Truck level.

As for Tricon Garage, her replacement behind the wheel of the No. 5 Toyota hasn't yet been confirmed. Kaden Honeycutt is set to join the team as Heim's replacement behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota, with Heim presumably set to run partial schedules in both the Truck Series and the Cup Series throughout the year.

As for Kaulig Racing, the driver of the No. 14 Ram remains TBD. At Rackley WAR, Dawson Sutton is set to drive their full-time entry, the No. 26 Chevrolet, for the second year in a row.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 13 for the live broadcast of the Fresh From Florida 250 from Daytona International Speedway.