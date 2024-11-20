NASCAR: Final Stewart-Haas Racing driver change confirmed for 2025
By Asher Fair
A few months into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that they would be shutting down once the season ended, leaving all four of their drivers in search of new rides for 2025 and beyond.
All four drivers have indeed managed to find new rides, and believe it or not, all four of those new rides are still in the Cup Series.
Ryan Preece was the last remaining driver without a ride for 2025, and he is now officially set to join RFK Racing.
RFK Racing have expanded to three cars, thanks to their lease of a charter from Rick Ware Racing, the team with which they have a technical alliance, and their addition of longtime JTG Daugherty Racing primary sponsor Kroger. Preece is set to drive the No. 60 Ford next year.
Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, and Noah Gragson had all already found new homes
Berry is set to replace Harrison Burton behind the of the No. 21 Ford at Wood Brothers Racing as Burton moves back to the Xfinity Series to compete for AM Racing.
Briscoe landed the opportunity of a lifetime at Joe Gibbs Racing, as he is set to replace Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota after Truex decided to retire from full-time competition.
And Gragson is set to join Front Row Motorsports, which have confirmed an expansion to three cars by acquiring a Stewart-Haas Racing but still face an uncertain future following their decision not to sign NASCAR's new charter agreement.
The team have not yet named a third driver, so while Gragson will not drive the No. 34 Ford, he is effectively replacing the Spire Motorsports-bound Michael McDowell.
Gene Haas is set to retain one of the four Stewart-Haas Racing charters to run Haas Factory Team. Cole Custer is set to be their driver after spending the last two seasons with the team in the Xfinity Series. His Xfinity Series teammate, Riley Herbst, continues to be mentioned as a possible third 23XI Racing driver if they follow through with their expansion.
The 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season underway on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.