NASCAR has its first new points leader in two months, and it's not Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win four races in 2025 with his victory in Sunday afternoon's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, breaking a tie with teammate Christopher Bell, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, and Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen.

He also took the series lead in playoff points, as he now has 24. Larson had been leading in that category with 23, and if the playoffs started now, they'd be tied for the series lead with 31 apiece.

But for the first time in more than two months, the Cup Series has a new points leader, and no, it's not the driver of the No. 11 Toyota.

Chase Elliott takes points lead from William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron has been the points leader for much of the 2025 season, despite the fact that his only win is still his season-opening Daytona 500 victory. Now teammate Chase Elliott is on top.

Elliott has been notoriously elite at simply flying under the radar and avoiding bad finishes all year long, despite not being a contender nearly as much as some of the series' other top drivers. In fact, more than half of his laps led this entire season came on Sunday at Dover en route to a sixth place finish.

Through 21 races, he has yet to finish outside of the top 20, and now that consistency has elevated him to the top spot, 16 points ahead of Byron after Byron was taken out of a potential top five finish with a late crash on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports currently occupy the top three spots, with Larson in third place, 22 points behind Byron. Hamlin is fourth, just one point behind Larson, meaning that his missed Mexico start is currently costing him a position.

Byron had held the points lead since retaking it from Larson after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in late May. He has been the points leader after 17 of 21 races this season, and he has never been lower than second place.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is the series' only other points leader in 2025, ironically leading after the first two races despite the fact that Byron won the Daytona 500.

Elliott has only racked up six playoff points so far this year, five for his lone win at Atlanta Motor Speedway and one more for his first stage win of the year at Dover on Sunday. But the regular season champion is awarded 15 bonus playoff points, meaning that the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet would have 21 if the playoffs started today.

Who will be on top after this coming Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400? Live coverage is set to be provided by TNT Sports from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.