NASCAR Cup Series: Fox losing four races in 2025
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 10th and final season of the sport's current media rights deal with Fox and NBC, recently concluded at Phoenix Raceway.
The new media rights deal is a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion and is set to go into effect in 2025, and it is set to feature not only current partners Fox and NBC but also Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.
Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are both set to show five races, and their portions of the schedule are placed between Fox's and NBC's. TNT Sports is responsible for the entire in-season tournament.
Fox losing four races for 2025
Due to the addition of Amazon Video Prime and TNT Sports, both Fox and NBC have seen their broadcast schedules reduced. Fox's has been dropped from 18 races to 14, but it is still set to kick off the season and include the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
In terms of regular season points races, it has been dropped from 16 to 12, as Fox is still responsible for February's preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race, which is now set to be contested at Bowman Gray Stadium, as well as May's exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Aside from the reduction in race count, there are two notable changes to Fox's portion of the schedule. First of all, in 2024, there were 11 races (reduced to 10 due to the Clash schedule change) on Fox and seven (increased to eight due to the Clash schedule change) on Fox Sports 1.
But in 2025, there are set to be just five races on regular Fox and nine on Fox Sports 1. That means there are only set to be nine total races on Fox or NBC.
Though NBC's portion of the schedule has been reduced from 20 to 14 events, only NBC is losing races; USA Network is still set to show 10, while NBC is set to show four instead of the 10 it currently airs.
The biggest loss for Fox in 2025 is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is scheduled to kick off Amazon Prime Video's stint as a NASCAR broadcast partner on Memorial Day Weekend.