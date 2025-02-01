NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Clash at Bowman Gray
By Asher Fair
While it doesn't count for points, Sunday night's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled to get the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season underway.
The four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) is set to become the fourth host track of the Clash in six years. After 42 years on the Daytona International Speedway oval, the exhibition race was moved to the track's interior road course in 2021. Then in 2022, it was moved to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where it remained through 2024.
Sunday night's race is set to be the first Cup Series race of any kind at "the Madhouse" since 1971.
A unique heat racing format is set to be utilized for qualifying. There are set to be three groups for practice, determined by the 2024 owner standings, and those three groups are set to be split into two groups each for qualifying. This is worth repeating: it is not a single-car qualifying session; it is a group qualifying session.
Qualifying results then set the starting lineups for each of the four 25-lap heat races. Five drivers qualify for the main event from each heat, and the rest of the drivers are relegated to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. The top two drivers from that race also qualify for the 200-lap main event.
Among the drivers who fail to qualify via a heat race or the Last Chance Qualifier, the highest finisher from last year's standings is awarded the 23rd spot. The other 16 drivers do not get to compete.
Here are the qualifying groups for Saturday night.
Group 1 (Practice Group 1)
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Group 2 (Practice Group 1)
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Group 3 (Practice Group 2)
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
Group 4 (Practice Group 2)
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Group 5 (Practice Group 3)
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Group 6 (Practice Group 3)
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 1 for the live broadcast of the heat races, and tune into Fox at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2 for the Last Chance Qualifier. Be sure to stay tuned in for the Cook Out Clash itself at 8:20 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action!