NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Homestead playoff race
By Asher Fair
Homestead-Miami Speedway is the one and only oval on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule which appears only in the playoffs, and it is scheduled to host its postseason race this Sunday afternoon.
The 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval is the middle race of the semifinal round of the four-round, 10-race playoffs after Las Vegas Motor Speedway got things underway last Sunday afternoon.
The only other tracks that are on the playoff schedule, but not the regular season schedule, already hosted races this postseason. Watkins Glen International, which is in the playoffs for the first time this year, hosted a race in the round of 16, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval hosted its annual round of 12 cutoff race.
A group qualifying format is set to be used in Saturday's single-car session, with the groups (and the qualifying order of each) determined by a four-variable formula that NASCAR has now used for more than four years. A full explanation of that metric can be found here.
All drivers no longer eligible to win the 2024 championship are slotted into the order first, ensuring that not only do the eight remaining contenders qualify at the end of their respective groups but that there are four in each group.
The fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round, which is now group-based after a mid-season rule change that came about somewhat unexpectedly.
NASCAR at Homestead: Full qualifying order
Group A
Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 27. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won last year's race to clinch a spot in the Championship 4, and he is the current points leader.