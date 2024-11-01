NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Martinsville playoff race
By Asher Fair
Martinsville Speedway, one of seven tracks on the playoff schedule which also hosted a regular season race, is once again the host of the final race before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won last year's 500-lap Xfinity 500 at the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval to clinch a spot in the Championship 4, where he went on to win his first championship.
Group qualifying is set to be used for Sunday's race, though because Martinsville is a short track, each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt in the single-car session rather than just a single-lap attempt.
The groups, plus the qualifying order for each group, were determined by a four-variable formula that NASCAR introduced in 2020. A full breakdown of that metric is accessible here.
Because the Xfinity 500 is a playoff race, the eight remaining championship contenders are not factored into the metric until all of the other drivers are slotted in, ensuring that they all qualify at the end of their respective groups and that there are four in each group.
The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round. Unlike when the Cup Series visited the "Paperclip" back in early April, however, the second round is now group-based as well, following a mid-season rule change.
NASCAR at Martinsville: Full qualifying order
Group A
Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 3 for the live broadcast of the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won at the track back in April. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not yet had a chance to do so, and don't miss the final race before the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4!