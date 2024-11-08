Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Phoenix championship

Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race to wrap up the 2024 season this Sunday afternoon.

By Asher Fair

Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR
Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
For the fifth year in a row, Phoenix Raceway is set to determine the NASCAR Cup Series champion in 2024. The four-driver Championship 4 was solidified in this past Sunday afternoon's round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

The highest finishing driver of the four remaining contenders in Sunday afternoon's 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is set to be crowned champion.

Those four contenders are Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron.

From the time the Championship 4 format was introduced in 2014 up until 2022, the winner of the Championship 4 race won the championship. However, last year, it was Trackhouse Racing Team's Ross Chastain who won the season finale, despite having already been eliminated. It was runner-up Blaney who clinched the championship.

A single-car qualifying session is set to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race, and drivers are split up into two groups. The drivers in each group, and the qualifying order, were determined by a four-variable formula that NASCAR has used since 2020. That metric is explained in more detail here.

The Championship 4 drivers were not factored into the metric until all of the other drivers were slotted in, ensuring that they qualify at the end of their respective groups and that there are two in each group.

The second round of qualifying is set to consist of the fastest five drivers in each group. Unlike when the Cup Series raced at Phoenix back in March, the second round is now group-based as well, thanks to a June rule change.

NASCAR at Phoenix: Full qualifying order

Group A

Jeb Burton, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Group B

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is set to be shown live on NBC from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 10. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won at the track back in March. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss the 2024 title decider!

