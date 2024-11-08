NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for Phoenix championship
By Asher Fair
For the fifth year in a row, Phoenix Raceway is set to determine the NASCAR Cup Series champion in 2024. The four-driver Championship 4 was solidified in this past Sunday afternoon's round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.
The highest finishing driver of the four remaining contenders in Sunday afternoon's 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is set to be crowned champion.
Those four contenders are Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron.
From the time the Championship 4 format was introduced in 2014 up until 2022, the winner of the Championship 4 race won the championship. However, last year, it was Trackhouse Racing Team's Ross Chastain who won the season finale, despite having already been eliminated. It was runner-up Blaney who clinched the championship.
A single-car qualifying session is set to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race, and drivers are split up into two groups. The drivers in each group, and the qualifying order, were determined by a four-variable formula that NASCAR has used since 2020. That metric is explained in more detail here.
The Championship 4 drivers were not factored into the metric until all of the other drivers were slotted in, ensuring that they qualify at the end of their respective groups and that there are two in each group.
The second round of qualifying is set to consist of the fastest five drivers in each group. Unlike when the Cup Series raced at Phoenix back in March, the second round is now group-based as well, thanks to a June rule change.
NASCAR at Phoenix: Full qualifying order
Group A
Jeb Burton, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
Chad Finchum, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group B
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is set to be shown live on NBC from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 10. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won at the track back in March.