NASCAR: Iconic number returning with a new team in 2025
By Asher Fair
When Front Row Motorsports announced that Zane Smith would indeed be joining the team as their third driver for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, they also confirmed that he would be driving the No. 38 Ford.
Todd Gilliland had driven the No. 38 Ford since 2022 but was moved to the No. 34 Ford for 2025. Michael McDowell drove the No. 34 Ford from 2018 to 2024 before leaving for Spire Motorsports, ironically to replace Smith.
But what had still not been confirmed was a car number for Noah Gragson, the ex-Stewart-Haas Racing driver whom the team had already signed for next year. The team have used the No. 36 when they have run three cars in select races in the past, but they opted for something new for Gragson in 2025.
Noah Gragson to drive the No. 4 Ford in 2025
With Stewart-Haas Racing having shut down, the No. 4 was without a home for 2025. Now it has moved to Front Row Motorsports, and Gragson, who drove the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, is set to use the legendary number. The No. 4 has been to victory lane 82 times throughout Cup Series history.
The No. 10 had already been picked up by Kaulig Racing for the 2025 season. Ty Dillon is set to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet, which was formerly driven by Daniel Hemric as the No. 31 Chevrolet.
As a result of Front Row Motorsports' No. 4 confirmation, only two numbers used for chartered entries in 2024 won't be back in 2025. One of them is the No. 31, and the other is the No. 14, which was used by Stewart-Haas Racing. No Cup Series season has been contested without a No. 31 car since 2021, and no Cup Series season has been contested without a No. 14 car since 2008.
Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 41 was retained by the new Haas Factory Team, which is owned by Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas.
The two new numbers for 2025 are the No. 35, which is set to be used by 23XI Racing for their third Toyota entry for Riley Herbst, and the No. 88, which is set to be used by Trackhouse Racing for their third Chevrolet entry for Shane van Gisbergen. Both teams acquired third charters from Stewart-Haas Racing.
The No. 35 hasn't been used in the Cup Series since 2016, and the No. 88 hasn't been used since 2020.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin with the 67th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. Live coverage from Daytona International Speedway is set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.