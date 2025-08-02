NASCAR at Iowa: Full qualifying order confirmed after 3 lineup changes

Iowa Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the second time in 2025, albeit in early August after it hosted its inaugural Cup race in mid-June last year.

The four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval is classified as a short track, so each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's qualifying session to set the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's race.

There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position; all qualifying speeds are stacked up to determine the lineup, though only the faster lap of each driver's run counts. Additionally, there are no longer any row-by-row lane designations.

The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric which has been used since the start of the 2025 season. This formula replaced the old four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

There are 37 cars on the entry list after three lineup changes were made following last weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here's the full qualifying order for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Iowa Speedway

1 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



2 - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



7 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



12 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



13 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



14 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



15 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



19 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



20 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



21 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



22 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



23 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



24 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



26 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



27 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



28 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



29 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



30 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



34 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



35 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



36 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

USA Network's live coverage of the Iowa Corn 350 from Iowa Speedway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!