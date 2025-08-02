Beyond the Flag
NASCAR at Iowa: Full qualifying order confirmed after 3 lineup changes

The qualifying order is set ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350 this weekend.
Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway, NASCAR | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

Iowa Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the second time in 2025, albeit in early August after it hosted its inaugural Cup race in mid-June last year.

The four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval is classified as a short track, so each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's qualifying session to set the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's race.

There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position; all qualifying speeds are stacked up to determine the lineup, though only the faster lap of each driver's run counts. Additionally, there are no longer any row-by-row lane designations.

The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric which has been used since the start of the 2025 season. This formula replaced the old four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

There are 37 cars on the entry list after three lineup changes were made following last weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here's the full qualifying order for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Iowa Speedway

1 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

2 - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

14 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

15 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

23 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

27 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

30 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

34 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

35 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

36 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

