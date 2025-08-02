NASCAR at Iowa: Full qualifying order confirmed after 3 lineup changes

Iowa Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the second time in 2025, albeit in early August after it hosted its inaugural Cup race in mid-June last year.
The four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval is classified as a short track, so each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's qualifying session to set the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's race.
There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position; all qualifying speeds are stacked up to determine the lineup, though only the faster lap of each driver's run counts. Additionally, there are no longer any row-by-row lane designations.
The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric which has been used since the start of the 2025 season. This formula replaced the old four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.
There are 37 cars on the entry list after three lineup changes were made following last weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Here's the full qualifying order for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Iowa Speedway
1 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
2 - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
6 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
14 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
15 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
27 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
30 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
34 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
35 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
36 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
