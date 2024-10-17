NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing gets a new car owner for 2025
By Asher Fair
The last time the No. 54 was used by Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ty Gibbs drove it to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway to win the 2022 championship.
Ty replaced Kyle Busch at his grandfather's Cup Series team in 2023, but instead of using the No. 18 that Busch used for 15 years, he continued to use the No. 54, and the No. 18 hasn't been back since.
The organization's Xfinity Series team did not use the No. 54 in 2023. Instead, they used only the No. 18, the No. 19, and the No. 20. In 2024, they added the No. 81.
Now the No. 54 is set to return to Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series team in 2025, as Taylor Gray, who currently competes full-time for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series, has been confirmed as its full-time driver for next year.
But Joe Gibbs is not listed as the car owner.
Coy Gibbs, Ty's father, was listed as the car owner when Ty won the 2022 championship. He passed away in his sleep just hours after his son won the title, and ever since, Joe Gibbs has been listed as the car owner for every entry the team have fielded.
But that will not be the case in 2025. With the No. 54 set to return to the Xfinity Series for the first time in three years, Ty Gibbs is listed as the car owner.
Gray has not yet won a Truck Series race, but he is still one of eight drivers eligible for the 2024 championship. He has recorded seven top five finishes this year, including career-best efforts of second place at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway.
The 19-year-old native of Artesia, New Mexico has also made select starts for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series this year, and he has done so behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota. His top finish came in his debut at Richmond Raceway, when he placed third.
Gibbs qualified for the Cup Series playoffs this year for the first time in his career, but he is still seeking his first victory. He has recorded eight top five finishes this season, including a career-high second place result at Darlington Raceway.
As for the rest of Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series driver lineup for 2025, Brandon Jones is set to return to the team with which he spent five seasons before moving to JR Motorsports. His car number has not yet been determined, but Joe Gibbs is set to be listed as the car owner of that entry.