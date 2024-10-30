NASCAR: Kyle Larson drops, 3 new favorites emerge after Miami
By Asher Fair
There is just one race remaining on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule before the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday afternoon, and two of the four spots in the championship decider are still up for grabs.
Team Penske's Joey Logano clinched his spot in the Championship 4 by winning the round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick clinched his by winning this past Sunday afternoon's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell leads the points battle, followed by Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, the last driver above the Championship 4 cut line.
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney all have ground to make up at Martinsville Speedway this coming Sunday.
Following Reddick's win, NASCAR championship betting markets shifted significantly.
Heading into Homestead-Miami, Larson was the betting favorite ahead of Logano. Logano had been listed with the longest odds among all eight remaining contenders until he won at Las Vegas to solidify his spot. Larson was listed at +260, with Logano listed at +300.
But a major shift has occurred at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson, who now sits seven points below the Championship 4 cut line, has plummeted to fourth at +600, and there is now a three-way tie at the top. Logano, Reddick, and Bell are now the championship co-favorites, and all are listed at +300.
Just behind Larson is Byron at +700. The other three drivers, of whom only Hamlin is probably not in a must-win situation at Martinsville, are considered relative longshots. Hamlin (-18) is listed at +2000, Blaney (-38) is listed at +2800, and Elliott (-43) is listed at +4000.
Odds and availability are always subject to change. Always bet responsibly.
Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 3 for the live broadcast of the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the round of 8 finale to determine the Championship 4 field!