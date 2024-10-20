NASCAR: Las Vegas playoff race not being shown on USA
By Asher Fair
The semifinal round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to begin this Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the South Point 400.
The first of four Championship 4 berths is set to be up for grabs in Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval.
Should the race winner be among the eight remaining championship contenders, he will punch his ticket to the winner-take-all round at Phoenix Raceway next month.
Las Vegas race not on USA Network
Like the final two races of the round of 12, Sunday's South Point 400 is set to be shown live on NBC, not USA Network. USA Network is not set to air any races until next season, as all remaining playoff races in 2024 are set to be shown on NBC.
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule, which features the final 10 regular season races and all 10 playoff races, is split between NBC and USA Network, the latter of which took over from NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel after NBC Sports Network shut down in late 2021.
USA Network aired six regular season races and the first four playoff races, while NBC aired four regular season races. This Sunday's race is the third of six consecutive playoff races on NBC to wrap up the 2024 season.
Next year, USA Network is still set to air 10 races, though NBC is set to drop from 10 to four, due to the fact that the new media rights deal features not only current partners Fox and NBC but also Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. The new deal is a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion.
Las Vegas race information: Date, time, channel
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, and he also won this race last year to lock himself into the Championship 4 for the second time in three years. He is set to open up the round of 8 as the points leader.
