NASCAR: Late car number change confirmed for the 2025 Daytona 500
By Asher Fair
Corey LaJoie has landed a part-time ride for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with Rick Ware Racing, the team with which he wrapped up the 2024 campaign after effectively being "traded" from Spire Motorsports for Justin Haley.
Rick Ware's team had run both the No. 51 Ford, which LaJoie drove last year, and the No. 15 Ford full-time, but they leased out one of their two charters to RFK Racing, the team with which they have had a technical alliance since 2023. They now only plan to run the No. 51 Ford full-time, and Cody Ware has been confirmed as its driver.
But LaJoie will not drive the No. 15 Ford in 2025, even though the team have retained that number.
Rick Ware Racing not using No. 15 for Corey LaJoie
To align with his Stacking Pennies brand, LaJoie is set to drive the No. 01 Ford whenever he competes in 2025. He is set to make his debut behind the wheel of the car during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway in an attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500.
LaJoie, who competed full-time in the Cup Series from 2019 to 2024, has competed in eight Daytona 500s in a row going back to 2017. He recorded a top finish of fourth place last year.
This year, he must qualify for the "Great American Race" either in the single-car qualifying session or one of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. The No. 01 Ford is one of nine non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list, and there are only four (possibly five) spots open for those cars in the main event.
The rest of LaJoie's race schedule for the 2025 season has not yet been announced.
In races LaJoie doesn't drive the car, it is again set to be the No. 15 Ford. Tim Brown is set to drive the No. 15 Ford at Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend for the Cook Out Clash, but beyond that, nobody else has been announced for the car throughout the 2025 season.
Single-car Daytona 500 qualifying is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12. The Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13. The 67th annual Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.