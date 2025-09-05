NASCAR lineup change (other than Timmy Hill) confirmed at Gateway

For just the third time in NASCAR Cup Series history (with the other two instances coming earlier this season), every single driver on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's playoff race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is a full-time driver.

Only the 36 full-time cars, including the six currently classified as non-chartered (open) cars at 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, are set to run Sunday's 240-lap Enjoy Illinois 300 around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval.

At Darlington this past Sunday night, there were 38 cars on the entry list, with the other two being part-time non-chartered (open) cars fielded by NY Racing Team and Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports).

NY Racing Team and Garage 66 out at Darlington

Derek Kraus drove the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for the second time this year, and Timmy Hill drove the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford for the first time this year. Josh Bilicki had been slated to make his team-leading sixth start of the year in the No. 66 car, but the team made a late change to the entry list.

All in all, NY Racing Team have made 11 starts this year; Garage 66 have made 12. As of now, NY Racing Team aren't set to return until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November, but that is likely to change, given the fact that they've generally operated on a week-to-week basis throughout the year.

J.J. Yeley leads all NY Racing Team drivers with seven starts this year. Aside from Yeley and Kraus, Brennan Poole and Joey Gase have also spent time in the No. 44 car.

Garage 66 currently have no plans to return this year, but that too is likely change, as they have operated in a similar fashion. Aside from Hill and Bilicki, the No. 66 car has been driven by Gase, Casey Mears, Chad Finchum, and David Starr.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to be shown live on USA Network from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!