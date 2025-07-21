NASCAR loses a full-time team after abrupt decision to shut down

Our Motorsports confirmed this past week that they and Kris Wright, who was signed ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season to run the full schedule, would be parting ways ahead of Saturday afternoon's race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Wright, who finished in third place in last year's ARCA Menards Series championship, had been struggling in his first Xfinity Series action since 2022, and after his failure to qualify for the street race in Chicago, Illinois earlier this month, the writing was on the wall. But even before that, a breakup had long felt inevitable for Wright and Our Motorsports.

Prior to the announcement, the 31-year-old Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native had posted just three top 23 finishes in 2025: ninth place at Martinsville Speedway, 17th at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and 18th at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The team called upon Kaz Grala to replace Wright behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet at Dover. Grala, whose only Xfinity Series start prior to the weekend came in Chicago with Sam Hunt Racing, finished Saturday's BetRivers 200 in 31st place.

However, that replacement will be short-lived, and not because Our Motorsports have found another driver. Instead, they have decided to shut down.

Our Motorsports leaving NASCAR after Dover weekend

The decision comes just one year after Anthony Alfredo ran the full season behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet and finished in a respectable 17th place in the championship standings with seven top 10 finishes, including finishes of third and fourth at Talladega Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway, respectively.

The untimely demise of Chris Our's team is yet another unfortunate reminder that money cannot buy race results.

From Our Motorsports: Our Motorsports will cease operations in NASCAR racing moving forward. Thank you to NASCAR, Chevrolet, the fans, employees, and drivers, for a good ride over the last 6 years. (2/2) — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 18, 2025

NASCAR Xfinity Series action is scheduled to resume on Saturday afternoon with the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Live coverage is set to be provided by the CW Network beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, so start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!