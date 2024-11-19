NASCAR: NBC is losing six of their races for the 2025 season
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is in the books following the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway two weekends ago.
The 2025 season is set to mark the beginning of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal for America's top stock car racing series, and it includes not only current partners Fox and NBC but also Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.
NASCAR wrapped up the 2024 season with six consecutive playoff races on NBC. The NBC portion of the broadcast schedule, which was divided up evenly between NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, featured 20 races. Next year, that number is set to be reduced to 14.
And NBC's total itself is set to drop from 10 races all the way down to four.
USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down following the 2021 season, is still set to air 10 races next year.
NBC's portion of the schedule is set to begin in early August rather than mid-June. It is still scheduled to begin with the race at Iowa Speedway, which has been pushed back a month and a half from its 2024 date.
Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are both set to be responsible for five races each, with the latter covering the entire five-race in-season tournament ahead of the switch to NBC. Fox is still set to open up the 2024 season, and NBC is still set to be responsible for the final four regular season races and the full four-round, 10-race postseason.
As for which four races will be on NBC and which 10 will be on USA Network, the full details were recently confirmed. NBC is set to be responsible for the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway and the final three races of the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway, while USA Network is set to be responsible for the rest.
The biggest loss for NBC is the Chicago Street Course race, which is now set to be a part of the in-season tournament on TNT Sports in early July.
Fox's portion of the schedule is also set to be reduced, but by only four races. It is currently at 18, including the two exhibition races, and is set to drop to 14.
That 14 tally features the regular season's first 12 points races and the two exhibition races: the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.