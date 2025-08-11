NASCAR needs to send a message after missing their first opportunity

Generally, when a NASCAR driver gets suspended for intentionally crashing a competitor, they'd be wise to keep a low profile upon returning to the track.

This was not the case for Austin Hill, who maintained that he wasn't trying to wreck Aric Almirola at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and adamantly stated he wasn't going to change the way he races in the future.

Cleary the suspension indeed changed nothing, as he backed it up by triggering a violent 16-car pileup at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Austin Hill is a danger to the entire NASCAR Xfinity Series, and something must be done about it

Battling for second place, Hill hooked Michael McDowell at the exit of Watkins Glen's carousel while trying to rejoin the racing surface on lap 74 of the Xfinity Series' Mission 200 at The Glen.

It was much harder to tell if there was intent behind this incident as opposed to the one two weeks ago at Indy, but nevertheless, the Georgia native isn't getting anyone's benefit of the doubt anymore.

At best, it was an ill-advised, reckless maneuver at an exceptionally dangerous part of the race track, with drivers approaching at high speed into a narrow section of the course with their vision impaired.

Sure enough, as the straightaway was blocked, a number cars of came plowing onto the scene with nowhere to go. Josh Bilicki got up-ended by Ryan Sieg, then came down directly into the windshield of Ryan Ellis.

I mean, the least we can do is laugh at the slo-mo video, right? 🤣



Doesn’t make this wreck any better though 🤬 pic.twitter.com/pmDs3Xm3BK — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) August 10, 2025

Where Hill is concerned, it would be unprecedented for NASCAR to suspend a driver for a wreck in which no intent can be proven.

But considering his history, something must be done. Perhaps not another suspension in this instance, but rather a stern talking-to with a message delivered that if a third strike occurs, he will be sidelined for an extended period of time – or at least longer than he was after Indy.

It's also worth addressing the elephant in the room, which is that Hill's behavior has been enabled by his team owner Richard Childress.

This is the same Childress who staunchly defended Austin Dillon's actions in intentionally crashing both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to win the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway exactly one year ago today – the same Childress who owes the lion's share of his organization's success to Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick, two drivers notoriously known for having no hesitation to race dirty when it was convenient for them.

It's the RCR way: wreck the competition, never apologize, and then play the victim when consequences come calling. The extent to which Hill has pushed the limits has no place in NASCAR today, and both driver and owner need to have it beaten into their brains that they are on the thinnest of thin ice.