NASCAR: New championship favorite emerges as 2025 season nears
By Asher Fair
Throughout the offseason between the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, two drivers have been listed as co-favorites to win the 2025 championship: Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell.
Neither driver made it to last year's Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway, yet throughout the majority of the playoffs, they were largely considered the two drivers most likely to win the 2024 title.
But as the 2025 season approaches, with the action due to get underway this weekend with the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, one of those two drivers has separated himself as the outright favorite to win the title.
Kyle Larson favored to win 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Larson is listed at +500 to win this year's championship, followed by Bell at +600. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, two drivers who made it to last year's Championship 4, are listed next at +750.
Reigning champion Joey Logano, who won last year's championship despite a 15th place finish in the regular season point standings, is listed in a sixth place tie at +950. All six of his previous Championship 4 appearances have come in even-numbered years.
Larson won six races last year, more than anybody else in the series, and scored the most total points, despite the fact that he missed the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in IndyCar's Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a race that ended up being delayed due to rain.
The official start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is not for another two weeks, with the 67th annual Daytona 500 scheduled to kick off the 36-race campaign at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).
