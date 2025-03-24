NASCAR news: Kyle Busch is set to make a major announcement

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch shared on social media on Sunday night that he had an announcement planned for Monday evening.

And the exact time for that announcement is 18:51 (6:51 p.m. ET).

Busch did not elaborate, causing fans to speculate on what that announcement might be.

News at 18:51 on Monday. — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 23, 2025

The numbers 18 and 51 are clearly a focal point here, given the fact that Busch not only chose that time but chose to write it in military time, rather than simply typing out 6:51 p.m. ET.

These numbers were the two primary numbers used by Kyle Busch Motorsports during their run with Toyota in the Truck Series from 2010 to 2022. They switched to Chevrolet in 2023 when Kyle Busch himself left Toyota for Chevrolet upon his switch from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series.

But after the 2023 season, Busch sold the assets of the team to Spire Motorsports.

Through six races in the 2025 Cup Series season, Busch is tied for the final spot inside the provisional playoff picture in 16th place in the point standings. His top finish of the season is fifth at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he led the most laps.

Busch also competed in the recent Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Spire Motorsports and won, and he has four more starts planned this season after running five races, which is the maximum allowable total for a full-time Cup Series driver with his experience, last year. He won twice in 2024.

The 39-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native is the winningest driver in Truck Series history with 67 victories, and he is also the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history with 102 victories.

With his 63 Cup Series victories, he is the all-time winningest driver in NASCAR national series history with 232 total wins.

Busch hasn't won an Xfinity Series race since 2021, when he won each of his final five starts with Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity team, and the 2024 season was his first ever winless season as a full-time Cup Series driver, ending a record-breaking 19-year streak. He hasn't won since June 2023 when he took the checkered flag at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.