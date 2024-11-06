NASCAR: No clear championship favorite, but two drivers are tied
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field is set following Ryan Blaney's second consecutive walk-off win at Martinsville Speedway. Blaney is set to join fellow round of 8 winners Joey Logano, his Team Penske teammate, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick.
Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron locked in on points after Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell was penalized and dropped out.
Of the four, the highest finisher in Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Phoenix Raceway is set to be crowned champion.
There is no clear favorite to win this year's title, and this particular battle should actually be one of a razor thin nature.
NASCAR Cup Series championship odds: No clear favorite
Last year, Blaney won the championship without winning the race, becoming the first champion who did not win the season finale since the modern Championship 4 playoff format was introduced back in 2014. He placed second in the race itself.
All four drivers are listed between +250 and +280 at FanDuel Sportsbook, so it's pretty tight. But two drivers are listed as co-favorites.
Blaney and Byron are listed at +250, followed by Logano at +270 and Reddick at +280.
Despite winning the 2023 championship, Blaney has still never won at Phoenix. Byron won there in March 2023. Logano is a three-time winner at the track, with his most notable win coming in November 2022 to clinch his second championship. Reddick's top finishes at the track are a pair of third place results in 2022 and 2023.
Back in March, Blaney led these four drivers at Phoenix with a fifth place finish. Reddick placed 10th, Byron placed 18th, and Logano placed 34th after an accident.
Phoenix Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race this Sunday, November 10, with live coverage set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC.