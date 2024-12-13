NASCAR: One track no longer on the calendar in 2025
By Asher Fair
Though Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been added to the calendar for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, no tracks that had already been on the regular season schedule or the playoff schedule are now off the calendar completely because of it.
There was plenty of date shuffling which took place before the 2025 schedule was released, but the one track that had to give up a date to make room for the race in Mexico still has one race on its schedule.
Richmond Raceway is now scheduled to host one race instead of two in 2025. However, there is one track which NASCAR has visited over the last few seasons which is no longer on the schedule entirely.
One track removed from NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Back in 2022, NASCAR moved the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race from Daytona International Speedway to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. A purpose-built four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) flat track was constructed inside the home of the USC Trojans.
But after three years of the Cup Series visiting Los Angeles two weeks before the season officially got underway with the Daytona 500, NASCAR has opted for a change in venue.
Starting in 2025, the Busch Light Clash is set to be contested at Bowman Gray Stadium. The track is the same length of the track built inside the Coliseum, and it has a rich NASCAR history, having hosted Cup Series races from 1958 to 1971.
But it hasn't hosted a Cup Series race since, and while it still won't host a points race next year, its addition to the calendar as the Coliseum's replacement was long-awaited and welcomed by many fans.
In addition, just weeks before his passing in early November, Bobby Allison was officially awarded the win for the 1971 race. The win had not previously counted toward his Cup Series win total, meaning that he broke a tie with Darrell Waltrip for fourth place on the all-time wins list with his 85th.
The 2025 Busch Light Clash is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Bowman Gray Stadium beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2.