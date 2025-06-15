NASCAR penalizes one driver before Mexico Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first ever race in Mexico on Sunday afternoon after Saturday's rain-shortened qualifying session at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the Viva Mexico 250 set to mark the first international Cup Series points race in nearly seven decades.

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position for this 100-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico, and he is set to start alongside RFK Racing's Ryan Preece.

But one driver will not retain his qualifying result from Saturday.

Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson is set to drop the rear of the field on Sunday after the No. 4 team went to a backup car.

Gragson initially qualified in 35th place, so he is only set to drop two places. Because of how "to the rear" penalties work in NASCAR, with drivers simply dropping to the tail end of their initial lane, the driver in 36th, Joe Gibbs Racing's Ryan Truex, won't move up, as he is still set to start on the outside.

Live Fast Motorsports' Katherine Legge, who qualified last (37th), is set to move up a row and start 35th instead of Gragson.

Here is the full updated starting lineup for the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico: Updated starting lineup

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

21st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Ryan Truex, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Amazon Prime Video is currently airing live coverage of the Viva Mexico 250 from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This race is the fourth of five races on Prime's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, and it is the 16th race of the season.